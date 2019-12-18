Nebraska football announces recruiting class

The Nebraska football team announced their recruiting class of 21 players yesterday which is referred to as the 17th ranked class in the country and fourth in the Big Ten.
Four-Star signees included wide receivers Alante Brown and Marcus Flemming along with four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois. Coach Scott Frost also announced that quarterback Adrian Martinez underwent off season surgery. He did not expound on the nature of Martinez’s injury.
DL
6-4
290
Freshman
McDonough, Ga. / Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
WR
5-11
190
Freshman
Chicago, Ill. / Simeon HS/St. Thomas More (Conn.) Prep
OLB
6-5
220
Freshman
Mobile, Ala. / Murphy
OL
6-6
280
Freshman
Derby, Kan. / Derby
OLB
6-5
220
Sophomore
Memphis, Tenn. / Douglas HS/Hutchinson CC
OL
6-6
285
Freshman
Lawrence, Kan. / Free State
CB
5-11
160
Freshman
Miami, Fla. / Northwestern
WR
5-10
170
Freshman
Miami, Fla. / Northwestern
CB
6-0
185
Freshman
Homestead, Fla. / South Dade
S
6-0
175
Freshman
Hollywood, Fla. / Central
ILB
6-3
210
Freshman
Crawfordville, Fla. / Wakulla
OLB
6-6
250
Freshman
Carroll, Iowa / Kuemper Catholic
DL
6-5
300
Freshman
Oacoma, S.D. / Chamberlain
CB
6-2
170
Freshman
Orlando, Fla. / Evans
WR
6-4
225
Junior
Lancaster, Texas / Lancaster HS/TCU/Kilgore College
ILB
6-2
220
Junior
Pleasant Hill, Calif. / College Park HS/Diablo Valley CC
RB
6-0
200
Freshman
Tulsa, Okla. / Edison
WR
5-11
185
Freshman
Waco, Texas / Midway
DL
6-6
290
Junior
New Bern, N.C. / Riverside HS/North Carolina/Garden City CC
RB
5-9
200
Freshman
Port Orange, Fla. / Spruce Creek
QB
6-2
190
Freshman
Muscle Shoals, Ala. / Muscle Shoals