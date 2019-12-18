Nebraska football announces recruiting class

The Nebraska football team announced their recruiting class of 21 players yesterday which is referred to as the 17th ranked class in the country and fourth in the Big Ten. 

Four-Star signees included wide receivers Alante Brown and Marcus Flemming along with four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois.  Coach Scott Frost also announced that quarterback Adrian Martinez underwent off season surgery.  He did not expound on the nature of Martinez’s injury.

 

Marquis Black

DL

6-4

290

Freshman

McDonough, Ga. / Eagle's Landing Christian Academy

 

Alante Brown

WR

5-11

190

Freshman

Chicago, Ill. / Simeon HS/St. Thomas More (Conn.) Prep

 

Jimari Butler

OLB

6-5

220

Freshman

Mobile, Ala. / Murphy

 

Alex Conn

OL

6-6

280

Freshman

Derby, Kan. / Derby

 

Niko Cooper

OLB

6-5

220

Sophomore

Memphis, Tenn. / Douglas HS/Hutchinson CC

 

Turner Corcoran

OL

6-6

285

Freshman

Lawrence, Kan. / Free State

 

Ronald Delancy III

CB

5-11

160

Freshman

Miami, Fla. / Northwestern

 

Marcus Fleming

WR

5-10

170

Freshman

Miami, Fla. / Northwestern

 

Jaiden Francois

CB

6-0

185

Freshman

Homestead, Fla. / South Dade

 

Henry Gray

S

6-0

175

Freshman

Hollywood, Fla. / Central

 

Keyshawn Greene

ILB

6-3

210

Freshman

Crawfordville, Fla. / Wakulla

 

Blaise Gunnerson

OLB

6-6

250

Freshman

Carroll, Iowa / Kuemper Catholic

 

Nash Hutmacher

DL

6-5

300

Freshman

Oacoma, S.D. / Chamberlain

 

Tamon Lynum

CB

6-2

170

Freshman

Orlando, Fla. / Evans

 

Omar Manning

WR

6-4

225

Junior

Lancaster, Texas / Lancaster HS/TCU/Kilgore College

 

Eteva Mauga-Clements

ILB

6-2

220

Junior

Pleasant Hill, Calif. / College Park HS/Diablo Valley CC

 

Sevion Morrison

RB

6-0

200

Freshman

Tulsa, Okla. / Edison

 

Will Nixon

WR

5-11

185

Freshman

Waco, Texas / Midway

 

Jordon Riley

DL

6-6

290

Junior

New Bern, N.C. / Riverside HS/North Carolina/Garden City CC

 

Marvin Scott III

RB

5-9

200

Freshman

Port Orange, Fla. / Spruce Creek

 

Logan Smothers

QB

6-2

190

Freshman

Muscle Shoals, Ala. / Muscle Shoals

