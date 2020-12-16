Nebraska football announces recruiting class

The Nebraska football program announced the addition of 31 players today on the first day recruits were allowed to sign National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. 

The Huskers signed 19 scholarship players in the early signing period and also announced twelve walk-ons.  Nebraska's 19 scholarship players come to Lincoln from ten states.  For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in-state prospects, while Georgia (3), Iowa (3) and Texas (2) were the other three states with multiple players who signed with Nebraska.  The Huskers' announced walk-on class include ten Nebraskans and a pair of Iowa natives.  14 of Nebraska's 18 high school scholarship recruits were considered for prep All-America honors by Sports Illustrated.

Scholarship Signees

NamePos.Ht.Wt.Hometown / Previous School
Koby BretzDB   6-2   195   Omaha, Neb. / Westside
Ru'Quan BuckleyDE6-5280Wyoming, Mich. / Godwin Heights
Marques Buford Jr.DB6-0190DeSoto, Texas /
Trinity Christian School/St. Thomas More (Conn.) Prep
James CarnieTE6-5220Roca, Neb. / Norris
Gabe Ervin Jr.RB6-1190Buford, Ga. / Buford
Thomas Fidone IITE6-5220Council Bluffs, Iowa / Lewis Central
Mikai GbayorILB6-2220Irvington, N.J. / Irvington
Kamonte GrimesWR6-3200Naples, Fla. / Palmetto Ridge
Heinrich HaarbergQB6-5190Kearney, Neb. / Catholic
Shawn Hardy IIWR6-3190Kingsland, Ga. / Camden County
Randolph KpaiILB6-3185Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington
Henry LutovskyOL6-6320Crawfordsville, Iowa / Mount Pleasant
Seth MalcomILB6-3205Tabor, Iowa / Fremont-Mills
Latrell NevilleWR6-4195Fresno, Texas / Hightower
Teddy ProchazkaOL6-9280Elkhorn, Neb. / South
AJ RollinsTE6-6230Omaha, Neb. / Creighton Prep
Jailen WeaverDL6-8320Antioch, Calif. / Antioch
Malik WilliamsDB6-0190Atlanta, Ga. / Buford
Branson YagerOL6-8330Grantsville, Utah / Grantsville

Walk-Ons

NamePos.Ht.Wt.Hometown / Previous School
Derek BranchDB   5-11   175   Lincoln, Neb. / Southeast
Alex BullockWR6-2190Omaha, Neb. / Creighton Prep
Blake ClosmanDB5-10190Elkhorn, Neb. / Millard North
Sam HoskinsonOL6-0245Omaha, Neb. / Elkhorn South
Kelen MeyerPK6-3190Ord, Neb. / Ord
Evan MeyersickTE6-5185Omaha, Neb. / Millard West
Weston ReimanOL6-2290Weeping Water, Neb. / Weeping Water
Beau SchallerOL6-2265Waukee, Iowa / Waukee
Matthew SchusterRB5-9170Cozad, Neb. / Cozad HS/Ashland Greenwood HS
Jarrett SynekQB6-0190Hastings, Neb. / Hastings
Payton WeehlerDB6-3190Blockton, Iowa / Mt. Ayr
Aiden YoungRB5-9175Omaha, Neb. / Elkhorn

