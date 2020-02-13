Nebraska football announces non-conference games

Nebraska football has announced the scheduling of four home nonconference football games over the next eight years and a two-game series against former Big XII rival Oklahoma State in 2034-35. 

The Cornhuskers will host UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2028.  Louisiana-Monroe visits Oct. 18, 2025, and Ohio will be in Lincoln on Sept. 5, 2026.  South Dakota State, which visits this season on Sept. 19 in a previously scheduled game, also plays Nebraska on Sept. 9, 2028, and on Sept. 7, 2030.  Oklahoma State visits Nebraska on Sept. 16, 2034.  The Cornhuskers go to Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.

Creighton men's basketball upsets Seton Hall on the road

Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and 23rd ranked Creighton posted its second road win over a top-ten team this month with an 87-82 decision over tenth ranked Seton Hall last night. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 13, 2020

