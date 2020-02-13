Nebraska football announces non-conference games

Nebraska football has announced the scheduling of four home nonconference football games over the next eight years and a two-game series against former Big XII rival Oklahoma State in 2034-35.
The Cornhuskers will host UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2028. Louisiana-Monroe visits Oct. 18, 2025, and Ohio will be in Lincoln on Sept. 5, 2026. South Dakota State, which visits this season on Sept. 19 in a previously scheduled game, also plays Nebraska on Sept. 9, 2028, and on Sept. 7, 2030. Oklahoma State visits Nebraska on Sept. 16, 2034. The Cornhuskers go to Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.