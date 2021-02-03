Nebraska football adds recruit

The Nebraska football team added to its latest signing class on Wednesday with the addition of linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli.
The Hawaii native joins 19 other scholarship additions that signed with the Huskers during the early signing period in December. Nebraska's 20 scholarship players come to Lincoln from eleven states. For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in-state prospects, while Georgia (3), Iowa (3) and Texas (2) were the other three states with multiple players who signed with Nebraska. The Huskers' announced a walk-on class in December that included ten Nebraskans and a pair of Iowa natives. Fourteen of Nebraska's 20 high school scholarship recruits were considered for prep All-America honors by Sports Illustrated. Eleven members of the scholarship class enrolled in January to get a head start on their Husker careers.