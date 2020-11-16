Nebraska football adds Elkhorn walk-on

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska football team added Elkhorn running back Aiden Young as a walk-on.
Young is listed at 5’9 and 175 pounds and is walking on with the Huskers rather than playing somewhere at the Division II level. He ran for 124 yards last Friday night in a win over Hastings in a Class ‘B’ semifinal. Young is the latest in a recent string of walk-ons to pledge to NU as the high school season in the state begins to wind down. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Carson Rohde verbally committed Thursday, and then Young became the fifth to join the class in the past 15 days.