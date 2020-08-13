Nebraska ends speculation about breaking from Big Ten's plan to postpone fall football

ESPN reports that Nebraska has ended speculation about breaking from the Big Ten's plan to postpone fall football.
"The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference," Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter said in a statement. "It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance." Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos echoed those sentiments yesterday as well. On Monday, amid speculation about the conference's plans to postpone the season during the coronavirus pandemic, Huskers coach Scott Frost said the school was prepared to look at ways to continue playing. After conference presidents and chancellors voted Tuesday to postpone all fall sports, Nebraska issued a statement attributed to Green, Carter, Frost and athletic director Bill Moos that said the school was disappointed. "We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete," the statement said. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told ESPN on Wednesday night that it was not an option the conference considered viable. The conference holds all of the Huskers' media rights. The league earned $781.5 million in the most recent fiscal year, according to USA Today, with Nebraska earning a $55.6 million payout.