Nebraska drops from first to third while Creighton jumps from 15th to 14th in AVCA Rankings
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from first to third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 15th to 14th

The 8-1 Huskers lost to top ranked Stanford 3-1 last Wednesday before beating Wichita State 3-0 Saturday in home matches last week.  NU returns to action on Friday when they visit Illinois.  The 7-3 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Wichita State 3-0 last Thursday and Wyoming 3-0 on Saturday at the Creighton Invitational.  The Bluejays returns to action on Friday when they host Villanova.  The top five are Stanford, Baylor, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Penn State.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 23, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 23, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs won a matchup of unbeaten teams despite the absence of their best running back, their top receiver and their outstanding left tackle.  In a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes made up for the personnel losses by throwing for 374 yards and…