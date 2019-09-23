Nebraska drops from first to third while Creighton jumps from 15th to 14th in AVCA Rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team has dropped from first to third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 15th to 14th.
The 8-1 Huskers lost to top ranked Stanford 3-1 last Wednesday before beating Wichita State 3-0 Saturday in home matches last week. NU returns to action on Friday when they visit Illinois. The 7-3 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Wichita State 3-0 last Thursday and Wyoming 3-0 on Saturday at the Creighton Invitational. The Bluejays returns to action on Friday when they host Villanova. The top five are Stanford, Baylor, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Penn State.