Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton punched her second ticket to the finals at the United States Diving Team Trials by taking sixth in the semifinals of the platform competition last night in Indianapolis.
Knapton, a four-time first-team NCAA All-American on platform as a Husker, capped a strong day in the event with a huge score of 84.15 on her final dive to post a total of 575.50 through yesterday's competition. Knapton's final dive was the only score better than 80.00 by any diver in the semifinal round. The 2021 Big Ten Conference champion on platform advanced to the semifinals by earning the sixth spot through the quarterfinals with a score of 285.50. The top-12 divers in yesterday's competition advanced to Sunday's final round to determine the competitors on the U.S. Olympic Diving Team, Knapton, a Nebraska graduate student from Omaha Marian, also advanced with a sixth-place semifinal finish in Tuesday's three-meter springboard competition. The three-meter springboard final is set for Saturday at 3:50, while the platform final wraps up the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials on Sunday at 8:00.