Nebraska & Creighton women's basketball to compete in WNIT Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from fourth to fifth and Creighton has dropped from 23rd to 24th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 10-2 Huskers split home matches with Ohio State last weekend, winning 3-2 on Friday and falling 3-2 on Saturday.  NU returns to action on Wednesday when they visit 3-11 Iowa.  Creighton, who is 8-2, won two 3-0 road matches at Butler last Friday & Saturday.  They return to action on Saturday when they visit 11-7 Kansas State.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.

