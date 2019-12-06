Nebraska & Creighton volleyball teams in action today in NCAA Tournament matches

The 25-4 Nebraska volleyball team hosts the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this weekend.
The Huskers, making their 38th straight appearance, will open the tournament tonight at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference. The 4:30 match will feature the 24-10 Northern Iowa Panthers of the Missouri Valley Conference and the 21-7 Missouri Tigers of the SEC. Today's winners will meet on Saturday at 7:00. The six-time BIG EAST champion 24-5 Creighton Bluejays take on 17-11 Iowa State today at 4:30 in Minneapolis. The winner of the match-up will meet the winner of the 7:00 match between 23-5 Minnesota and 24-5 Fairfield. Saturday's Second Round match will take be held at 7:00.