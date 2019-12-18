Nebraska & Creighton volleyball standouts honored with All-American status

Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was named an AVCA Second-Team All-American, and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun was named a Third-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association today.
Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik both received honorable mention. The Huskers' two AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 92 all-time, second-most in the nation. Creighton’s Brittany Witt was named a Third Team All-American, while Madelyn Cole attained Honorable Mention All-America status for a second straight season. This year marks the fourth straight season that Creighton has had multiple All-Americans.