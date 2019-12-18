Nebraska & Creighton volleyball standouts honored with All-American status

Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was named an AVCA Second-Team All-American, and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun was named a Third-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association today. 

Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik both received honorable mention.  The Huskers' two AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 92 all-time, second-most in the nation.  Creighton’s Brittany Witt was named a Third Team All-American, while Madelyn Cole attained Honorable Mention All-America status for a second straight season.  This year marks the fourth straight season that Creighton has had multiple All-Americans.

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points with eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead four players in double figures as Creighton survived a second-half drought to defeat Oklahoma 83-73 last night in Omaha. 

