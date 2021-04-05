Nebraska & Creighton are back in NCAA Volleyball Tournament for 2021

The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska and Creighton are back in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament for 2021. 

The Huskers received the five overall seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between Texas State and Utah Valley on April 15 at 2:30.  The Bluejays will play Morehead State at 2:30 on April 14 in the first round.  CU, who is 13-3, won the BIG EAST tournament title with a four-set win over Marquette last Saturday.  It was the Jays' sixth conference title since joining the league.  The 14-2 Huskers had its regular-season finale against Penn State canceled out of an "abundance of caution" related to COVID-19.  The matches between the Huskers and Nittany Lions were supposed to be the first volleyball matches with fans at the Devaney Center.  The entire 48-team tournament will be held at CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 13-24.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 5, 2021

The Stanford Cardinal are national champions in women’s basketball for the third time and first in 29 years.  Haley Jones scored 17 points as the Cardinal held off PAC-12 rival Arizona, 54-53.  Stanford built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter before Arizona cut it to 51-50 on star guar…

Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High soccer teams fell yesterday to Lincoln East.  The Panther boys dropped a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln East after a shootout.  The Spartans won the shootout portion 4-3.  Norfolk is now 3-2 on the season.  The Panther JV won their match 2-1 after an overtime shootout.