Nebraska & Creighton are back in NCAA Volleyball Tournament for 2021

The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska and Creighton are back in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament for 2021.
The Huskers received the five overall seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between Texas State and Utah Valley on April 15 at 2:30. The Bluejays will play Morehead State at 2:30 on April 14 in the first round. CU, who is 13-3, won the BIG EAST tournament title with a four-set win over Marquette last Saturday. It was the Jays' sixth conference title since joining the league. The 14-2 Huskers had its regular-season finale against Penn State canceled out of an "abundance of caution" related to COVID-19. The matches between the Huskers and Nittany Lions were supposed to be the first volleyball matches with fans at the Devaney Center. The entire 48-team tournament will be held at CHI Health Center in Omaha from April 13-24.