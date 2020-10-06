Nebraska basketball's McGowens receives waiver for immediate eligibility

Nebraska men's basketball player Trey McGowens received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.
McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6’4, 191-pound guard from South Carolina, started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. McGowens started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists. He posted 20 double-figure efforts, including a trio of 20-point performances, and was ranked in the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals, assists, and minutes played. McGowens is one of four Husker newcomers with previous Division I experience, joining Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen and Lay Mayen. They join Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker Jr., all of whom sat out last season on the Huskers' 2020-21 roster.