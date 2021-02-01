Nebraska baseball's Schwellenbach receives second honor

Nebraska baseball’s Spencer Schwellenbach received third-team Preseason All-America accolades from Baseball America.
The honor comes one week after he claimed a spot on D1Baseball's Preseason All-America second team. As was the case with D1Baseball, Schwellenbach is listed as a utility player for Baseball America. In two seasons at Nebraska, he batted .281, starting all 59 games he has played in for the Huskers. Schwellenbach played 44 games as a freshman in 2019 and 15 games as a sophomore in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. During his career, Schwellenbach, who was drafted by Cleveland in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, has compiled 62 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, 39 runs scored and 27 RBIs. He earned a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team after going 7-19 over five games with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.