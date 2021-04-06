Nebraska baseball's Schwellenbach named to John Olerud Two-way Player of the Year Award watch list

The College Baseball Foundation released its watch list today for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award and Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach was one of 17 players selected.
A shortstop and relief pitcher for the Huskers, Schwellenbach earned a weekly award from the organization on March 30 after his stellar play in a four-game sweep of Minnesota. Strictly an infielder during his first two seasons at Nebraska, Schwellenbach has four saves in six appearances on the mound this season. The Michigan native has started at shortstop in all 18 games this year and has hit in the middle of NU's order. He is hitting .353 with team highs in runs (21) and doubles (7), while adding three home runs and 14 RBIs. On the mound, Schwellenbach is yet to allow a run in seven innings and has allowed five hits and no walks, while striking out eleven.