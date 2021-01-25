Nebraska baseball's Schwellenbach honored by D1Baseball

Nebraska baseball’s Spencer Schwellenbach earned a spot on D1Baseball's Preseason All-America second team. 

Listed as the lone utility player on the second team, Schwellenbach enters his third season with the Huskers in 2021.  He started all 15 games at shortstop in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.  Schwellenbach batted .295 (18-for-61) with 13 runs scored, five RBIs, two doubles and one home run during the shortened season.  Before joining the Huskers, the Michigan native was drafted in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by Cleveland.

