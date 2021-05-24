Nebraska baseball wins 2021 Big Ten regular-season title

The Nebraska baseball team captured the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title yesterday with a 9-0 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Bloomington, Indiana.
Max Anderson went 3-4 to lead the Big Red’s 13 hit attack and Jaxson Hallmark hit his first home run of the season. Five Husker pitchers combined on the shutout. It's the second regular-season Big Ten title for the baseball team, after it won its first title in 2017. The program has now won twelve conference titles, including eight regular-season championships. With no Big Ten Tournament this year, Nebraska has also secured the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated for Monday, May 31 at 11:00 on ESPN2. After winning four conference titles as a player at Nebraska, Coach Will Bolt secured his first conference title as a head coach in Lincoln in just his second season at the helm of the NU baseball program. The 29-11 Huskers extended their winning streak to eight games and capped a 4-0 weekend yesterday, including two wins over both Ohio State and Indiana. The Big Red last won eight straight games in 2016.