Nebraska baseball to face Arkansas in winner take all game in NCAA Fayetteville Regional

Griffin Everitt had a two-out two-run single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning and Nebraska stunned top overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas 5-3 in the Fayetteville, Arkansas Regional. 

The two teams will square off again this evening at 6:00 with the winner earning a berth in the Super Regionals.  Jaxon Hallmark hit a solo home run in the first inning to stake the Cornhuskers to a 1-0 lead.  Arkansas, which saw its ten-game win streak end, used two singles, an error and a wild pitch to score three times in the top of the third.  Everitt, Hallmark, Joe Acker, and Brice Matthews all collected two hits in the game for NU.  Hallmark and Everitt both drove in two runs apiece.  Kyle Perry pitched 4 1/3 inning for the Big Red before giving way to Spencer Schwellenbach who threw the remaining 4 2/3 innings.  Schwellenbach kept the 48-11 Razorbacks scoreless, allowing only a single hit and walking two.  The Huskers earlier in the day eliminated New Jersey Technical Institute 18-4.  Nebraska, who is now 34-13 is seeking to advance to the super-regional round for the first time since 2005 while knocking out a top overall seed in its own regional for just the third time since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1999.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 7, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 7, 2021

Baete Closes Strong to Win Women's Match Play Title

Baete Closes Strong to Win Women's Match Play Title

Beatrice's Kirsten Baete added to her trophy case yesterday, defeating former Husker teammate Haley Thiele of Wahoo, 5 and 3, to claim the 98th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 4, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 4, 2021

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game Six last night.  Jae Crowder scored 18 points for the second-seeded …