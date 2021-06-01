Nebraska baseball to compete in Fayetteville NCAA Regional

The 31-12 Nebraska baseball has been selected as the second seed at the Fayetteville NCAA Regional in Fayetteville, Ark. and will play third seeded 36-10 Northeastern on Friday at 7:00.
The 46-10 Arkansas Razorbacks are the tournament's top overall seed and will play four seed 26-22 New Jersey Institute of Technology. Friday will be the first-ever meeting between Nebraska and Northeastern. The Huskies won the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title. Yesterday's selection marks Nebraska's 17th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 14th appearance in the last 21 seasons.