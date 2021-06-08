Nebraska baseball team's season comes to end

Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 and win the Fayetteville Regional.
The top overall seed 49-11 Razorbacks advances to its third consecutive super regional. Kopps, who improved to 12-0 on the season, allowed three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Welch pinch hit for Cullen Smith and, after Christian Franklin scored on a wild pitch by Jake Bunz, hit a 2-0 pitch, after two Nebraska pitchers combined to throw eleven consecutive balls, over the left-field wall to cap the scoring. Nebraska’s Luke Roskam hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning and Mojo Hagge, who walked to open the third, scored on Jaxon Hallmark’s groundout to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead. The Huskers only mustered four hits in the loss. Their season ends at 34-14.