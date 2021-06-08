Nebraska baseball team's season comes to end

Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 and win the Fayetteville Regional. 

The top overall seed 49-11 Razorbacks advances to its third consecutive super regional.  Kopps, who improved to 12-0 on the season, allowed three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.  Welch pinch hit for Cullen Smith and, after Christian Franklin scored on a wild pitch by Jake Bunz, hit a 2-0 pitch, after two Nebraska pitchers combined to throw eleven consecutive balls, over the left-field wall to cap the scoring.  Nebraska’s Luke Roskam hit a lead-off homer in the top of the second inning and Mojo Hagge, who walked to open the third, scored on Jaxon Hallmark’s groundout to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead.  The Huskers only mustered four hits in the loss.  Their season ends at 34-14.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished eleven assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game One of the Western Conference semifinals.  The Suns trailed for most of the first half and by ten points early …