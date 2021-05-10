Nebraska baseball outlasts Rutgers in Monday matinee

The Nebraska baseball team capped a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 win over the home-team Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 13 innings today. 

The Huskers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning but then didn't score again until the 13th inning.  Griffin Everitt drove in Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th to give Nebraska the lead and then Koty Frank recorded his first save as a Husker with a perfect inning of relief.  Tyler Martin earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the year.  Nebraska was in Piscataway for pod play and split a pair of games with Indiana before taking two games from Rutgers.  The Huskers offense notched 17 hits on the day, including three hits each from Luke Roskam and Max Anderson.  Roskam homered for the second straight day after hitting a grand slam in yesterday's 15-5 win over Rutgers.  Six Huskers recorded multiple hits, including Everitt, and four different Huskers added a double.  Nebraska is now 23-11 on the season and trail 23-10 Indiana by a half game for first place in the Big Ten standings.

In other news

Golf highlights Monday's local schedule

Nearly 9,100 entries were received for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be conducted in mid-June on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC in San Diego, California. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 10, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 25 points and Josh Richardson added 20 as the Dallas Mavericks blew by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-97.  It was an easy win for Dallas despite Luka Doncic, who received a flagrant-two foul and an automatic ejection early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sext…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 7, 2021

The LA Clippers are third in the Western Conference following a 118-94 pounding of the Los Angeles Lakers.  Paul George led seven Clippers in double figures with 24 points and Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the blowout win.  Kyle Kuzma dropped in a team-high 2…