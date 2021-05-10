Nebraska baseball outlasts Rutgers in Monday matinee

The Nebraska baseball team capped a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 win over the home-team Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 13 innings today.
The Huskers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning but then didn't score again until the 13th inning. Griffin Everitt drove in Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th to give Nebraska the lead and then Koty Frank recorded his first save as a Husker with a perfect inning of relief. Tyler Martin earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the year. Nebraska was in Piscataway for pod play and split a pair of games with Indiana before taking two games from Rutgers. The Huskers offense notched 17 hits on the day, including three hits each from Luke Roskam and Max Anderson. Roskam homered for the second straight day after hitting a grand slam in yesterday's 15-5 win over Rutgers. Six Huskers recorded multiple hits, including Everitt, and four different Huskers added a double. Nebraska is now 23-11 on the season and trail 23-10 Indiana by a half game for first place in the Big Ten standings.