Nebraska baseball & Northeast Hawks women's soccer highlight Friday local schedule

The second seeded 31-12 Nebraska baseball team opens the NCAA Tournament this evening at 7:00 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the third seeded 36-10 Northeastern Huskies. 

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.  The Arkansas Razorbacks are the top overall seed in the tournament and will play New Jersey Tech at 2:00.  Nebraska and Northeastern each secured automatic bids to the postseason, with the Big Red taking the Big Ten regular-season title, while the Huskies won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament for the first time in program history.  Nebraska will make its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 14th appearance in the last 21 seasons.  The Huskers enter today winners in eleven of their last 13 games and posted an 11-4 record in the month of May.  Elsewhere in baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers host the Iowa Cubs at 7:05, and the Norfolk Seniors play Omaha Northwest in the first day of the Ralston Tournament at 5:30.  In softball, the Norfolk Rogue 18’s face the host team of the Wayne Dirt Devils Invitational at 7:00.  Also, for the first time in program history, the 12-3-1 Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad competes in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament at Evans, Georgia.  They face 9-0 Heartland Community College of Illinois at 6:30 in pool play.

Baete Closes Strong to Win Women's Match Play Title

Beatrice's Kirsten Baete added to her trophy case yesterday, defeating former Husker teammate Haley Thiele of Wahoo, 5 and 3, to claim the 98th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 4, 2021

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game Six last night.  Jae Crowder scored 18 points for the second-seeded …

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 3, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have regained the lead in their first-round series, going up 3-2 with a 105-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Luka Doncic provided 42 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left to help the Mavericks close out the win.  Hardaway Jr. …