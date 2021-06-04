Nebraska baseball & Northeast Hawks women's soccer highlight Friday local schedule

The second seeded 31-12 Nebraska baseball team opens the NCAA Tournament this evening at 7:00 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the third seeded 36-10 Northeastern Huskies.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the top overall seed in the tournament and will play New Jersey Tech at 2:00. Nebraska and Northeastern each secured automatic bids to the postseason, with the Big Red taking the Big Ten regular-season title, while the Huskies won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament for the first time in program history. Nebraska will make its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 14th appearance in the last 21 seasons. The Huskers enter today winners in eleven of their last 13 games and posted an 11-4 record in the month of May. Elsewhere in baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers host the Iowa Cubs at 7:05, and the Norfolk Seniors play Omaha Northwest in the first day of the Ralston Tournament at 5:30. In softball, the Norfolk Rogue 18’s face the host team of the Wayne Dirt Devils Invitational at 7:00. Also, for the first time in program history, the 12-3-1 Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad competes in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament at Evans, Georgia. They face 9-0 Heartland Community College of Illinois at 6:30 in pool play.