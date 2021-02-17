Nebraska baseball learns of schedule announced by Big Ten

The Nebraska baseball team will play a 44-game, conference-only schedule, as announced by the Big Ten today.
With all 44 games counting as conference games, the Big Ten also announced that there will be no 2021 Big Ten Tournament, which Omaha was slated to host in May. The 13-week schedule consists of five, four-game weekends and eight, three-game weekends. Each team is scheduled to play every other conference team at least three times. The Huskers open the season with two weekends at neutral sites. The first of these neutral site events will take place in Round Rock, Texas, starting on March 5. At Dell Diamond Stadium, Nebraska will play a four-game series against the Purdue Boilermakers. NU returns home on March 26 for the start of a four-game series against Minnesota. Nebraska's 2020 season was canceled on March 12 due to the pandemic. In the first year under the direction of Will Bolt, they posted a 7-8 record against a schedule that featured seven games against teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences.
2021 Nebraska Baseball Schedule
March 5-7 (Round Rock, Texas (Dell Diamond))*
vs. Purdue (4 Games)
March 12-14 (Minneapolis, Minn. (US Bank Stadium))
vs. Iowa (2 Games) & Ohio State (2 Games)
March 19-21 (Iowa City, Iowa)
at Iowa (3 Games)
March 26-28 (Hawks Field)*
Minnesota (4 Games)
April 2-4 (Champaign, Ill.)
at Illinois (3 Games)
April 9-11 (Hawks Field)
Maryland (3 Games)
April 16-18 (University Park, Pa.)
at Penn State (3 Games)
April 23-25 (East Lansing, Mich.)
at Michigan State (3 Games)
April 30-May 2 (Hawks Field)
Rutgers (3 Games)
May 7-9 (Piscataway, N.J.)*
at Rutgers (2 Games) & vs. Indiana (2 Games)
May 14-16 (Hawks Field)
Northwestern (3 Games)
May 21-23 (Bloomington, Ind.)*
at Indiana (2 Games) & vs. Ohio State (2 Games)
May 28-30 (Hawks Field)
Michigan (3 Games)