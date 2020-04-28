LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school.
An athletic department spokesman confirmed Vedral's decision.
Vedral has been backup to Adrian Martinez for two years. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after coach Scott Frost was hired away from UCF in December 2017. Vedral started against Minnesota and Indiana last season.
The native of Wahoo, Nebraska, also appeared in four other games and finished 34-of-52 passing for 418 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He rushed for 106 yards and three TDs and will be a junior in the fall.