Huskers Maurice Washington

Maurice Washington has appeared in all seven of Nebraska's games this season, but he's also been suspended for the first half in two separate games.

 World-Herald Service/Ryan Soderlin

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Running back Maurice Washington is off the Nebraska football team.

The athletic department released a two-sentence statement Friday announcing his dismissal. Washington faces child pornography charges in California and was disciplined for unrelated rules violations last season.

The charges are related to an incident when he was in high school.

Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Creighton men's basketball tops Marquette

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 2, 2020

Northeast Hawks volleyball players receive more honors

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 31, 2019

City of Norfolk basketball teams in action on Monday

