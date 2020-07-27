Nebraska Amateur Championship gets underway today in Omaha

Omaha's Happy Hollow Club will host the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship today through Thursday.
It marks the 16th time the club has hosted Nebraska's most storied championship, tying Omaha Country Club for the most all-time. The club last hosted in 2010 when Fremont's Andy Sajevic won his second of three titles. Amongst the competitors include Norfolk’s Lance Lawson & Jake Kluver; Plainview’s Tucker Knaak; Atkinson’s Mason Hale; Wisner’s Rockney Peck; South Sioux City’s Christopher Rager; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes; Laurel’s Nick Christiansen; Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer; and Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon & Sam Morse.