Nebraska Amateur Championship gets underway today in Omaha

Omaha's Happy Hollow Club will host the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship today through Thursday. 

It marks the 16th time the club has hosted Nebraska's most storied championship, tying Omaha Country Club for the most all-time.  The club last hosted in 2010 when Fremont's Andy Sajevic won his second of three titles.  Amongst the competitors include Norfolk’s Lance Lawson & Jake Kluver; Plainview’s Tucker Knaak; Atkinson’s Mason Hale; Wisner’s Rockney Peck; South Sioux City’s Christopher Rager; Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes; Laurel’s Nick Christiansen; Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer; and Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon & Sam Morse.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 27, 2020

NFL players who contract the coronavirus through "high-risk" activity away from team facilities can face team discipline and might be at risk of not being paid, according to ESPN.  A memo sent by the NFLPA to agents this weekend, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, outlines several rules g…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 24, 2020

The New York Yankees took the major league season opener as they earned a 4-1 win over the Nationals in Washington, a game called because of rain in the top of the sixth inning.  Giancarlo Stanton put the Yanks ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the first inning off Max Scherzer, who stru…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 23, 2020

Major League Baseball starts the virus-delayed season tonight with two games.  Max Scherzer and the World Series champion Washington Nationals host Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at 6:00.  Then Mookie Betts, fresh off a $365 million, twelve-year contract, and the Los Angeles Dodgers ta…