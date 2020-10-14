NCAA Volleyball Championship to be held in Omaha in 2022

The NCAA Volleyball Championship is returning to Omaha Dec. 15-17, 2022, the NCAA announced today.
The University of Nebraska and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) will host the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Omaha has served as the most frequent host of the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball championship in the 39-year history of the tournament. Omaha previously hosted the event in 2006, 2008 and 2015. Omaha was scheduled to host the 2020 NCAA Championship this December, but that event was postponed until April 23-25, 2021, due to the global pandemic. The NCAA has not yet officially announced if Omaha will remain as the host site for the volleyball championship this spring. Nebraska has reached the NCAA Semifinals every time the event has been held in Omaha. The Huskers won the national title in 2006 and 2015, and in 2008 the Huskers lost a five-set thriller to Penn State in the semifinals.