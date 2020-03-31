NCAA to permit spring sport athletes an additional year of eligibility

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility. 

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost.  However, the council did not guarantee financial aid.  Winter sports were not included in the decision.  The amount of scholarship money available to each athlete will be determined by the athlete's school.  Roster limits will be adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshman.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ESPN is moving up the release of its Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" from June to April.  The ten-part series will now begin April 19.  The move was announced on Good Morning America today, in response to fans asking for more programming while sports are on hold because of the co…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 30, 2020

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. The IOC and Japanese organizers last week pos…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 27, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.  The draft will still take place April 23-25.  Goodell said in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there was no guarantee of signi…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 26, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 26, 2020

With opening day postponed until at least mid-May, this might be the year the baseball needs to try out some creative ideas.  Here's one of them: seven-inning doubleheaders.  Those have long been a staple of minor league and college baseball.  Doubleheaders are rarely scheduled in Major Leag…