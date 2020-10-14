NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament to return to Omaha in 2024

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is returning to Omaha yet again, as today the NCAA announced that CHI Health Center Omaha will host the First and Second Rounds in 2024. 

The 2024 event will mark the fifth time that CHI Health Center Omaha has hosted NCAA Tournament Basketball action, joining opening weekend games in 2008, 2012 and 2015, as well as the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional.  Omaha had also been slated to host the First and Second Rounds of the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled.  The Omaha Civic Auditorium previously hosted NCAA Tournament play in 1977.  Information about tickets for the event will be released at a much later date.

Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well.  Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. 

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

The Norfolk High volleyball team surprised Lincoln High in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had Norfolk winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.  The 6-18 Lady Panthers had lost to the 14-11 Links on two occasions previously including last Saturday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Freddie Freeman belted a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves got past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7.  Ozzie Albies was 3-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs as Atlanta took a two-games-to-none lead in the National League Championship Series.  The Braves led 7-0 in the seventh …

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 26-28, 25-12, 17-25, 15-13Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9Boyd County def. North Central, 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 2…