NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament to return to Omaha in 2024

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is returning to Omaha yet again, as today the NCAA announced that CHI Health Center Omaha will host the First and Second Rounds in 2024.
The 2024 event will mark the fifth time that CHI Health Center Omaha has hosted NCAA Tournament Basketball action, joining opening weekend games in 2008, 2012 and 2015, as well as the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional. Omaha had also been slated to host the First and Second Rounds of the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled. The Omaha Civic Auditorium previously hosted NCAA Tournament play in 1977. Information about tickets for the event will be released at a much later date.