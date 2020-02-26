NCAA, College World Series group awards $103,000 in grants

Five baseball and softball programs in eastern Nebraska received a total of $103,000 in grants awarded by CWS of Omaha, Inc. and the NCAA. 

Three organizations whose fields were damaged by floods received $70,000.  Of that, $50,000 went to the Waterloo-Valley Recreation Association for Chris Frank Field, which was totally submerged by flooding in 2019.  The Omaha Suburban Athletic Association received $5,000 to upgrade Roanoke Park, and $15,000 went to Graves Park Forever in Wakefield. Grants of $25,000 went to Creighton University and $8,328 to Omaha's Police Athletics for Community Engagement program.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Creighton men's basketball's Zegarowski honored

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 25, 2020

