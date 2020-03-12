NCAA Logo
Courtesy of: NCAA.org

The NCAA has canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus.

The decision came one day after the NCAA announced games that were scheduled to start next week would be played in mostly empty arenas.

That plan was scrapped as every major American sports league, beginning with the NBA, put the brakes on their seasons due to concerns about the pandemic.

The NCAA also canceled all of its championships in every winter and spring sport, including hockey, baseball, lacrosse and several others.

