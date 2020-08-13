NCAA cancels Division I fall sports championships

The Omaha World Herald reports that NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of Division I fall sports championships yesterday, which includes volleyball's 2020 Final Four originally set to be held in December in Omaha.
FCS football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are among the fall sports affected. The College Football Playoff operates separately from the NCAA. The Pac-12 and Big Ten both this week became the first two major conferences to announce that their fall sports teams will not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their decisions likely sealed the fate of volleyball’s postseason since several of the sport’s powerhouse programs are members of those two leagues. Whether Omaha would get to host a rescheduled volleyball championship next spring is unclear. The CHI Health Center was set to be the site of the 2020 volleyball final four from Dec. 17-19. Omaha was supposed to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Major League Baseball draft, the College World Series and the Olympic Swim Trials this year.