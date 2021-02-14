NC qualifies four wrestlers for State Championships; LHNE's Jazper Ames to represent school

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team will send for wrestlers to the State Championships in Omaha this week while Lutheran High Northeast will be represented by 220 pound C-2 District Champion Jazper Ames. The Knights finished fifth at the C-3 District Meet at Utica Centennial High School on Saturday. David City Aquinas was the champion with a score of 196.5. They won by 37 points. Norfolk Catholic totaled 56. Representing the Knights at the State Championship will be Dominic Liess (3rd-106); Allan Olander (4th-145); Francisco Mendez (4th-160); & Isaac Wilcox (2nd-285).
The Norfolk Catholic Knights competed in the C3 District at Utica Centennial on Saturday. The Knights qualified 4 wrestlers out of the 7 they had competing. All 7 scored points enroot to a 5th place finish for the team. Isaac Wilcox at 285 finished in 2nd place losing in Overtime in the Championship. Dominic Liess at 106 finished in 3rd place. Allan Olander at 145 continues to battle through a knee injury and qualified in 4th place. Francisco Mendez broke the single season win record for Norfolk Catholic held by Wyatt Smydra with his 49th win, but finished in 4th in a loaded 160 pound weight class. Finishing up their seasons were 132 Kanyon Talton, 152 Noah Wattier, and 170 Brandon Kollars with loses in the Heartbreak round. “I thought we wrestled tough today. I would have loved to win a couple more of those heartbreak rounds. Francisco’s weight was really tough. It would not surprise me if all 4 of those qualifiers place. We will work hard to get these 4 guys prepared to do their best at the state meet next Friday and Saturday!” – Coach Aschoff
Team Scores
1
Aquinas Catholic
196.5
2
Milford
159.5
3
Logan View
110.5
4
Cross County/Osceola
80.5
5
Norfolk Catholic
56.0
NSAA Class C District 3 Results for Norfolk Catholic
106
Dominic Liess (34-15) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 34-15 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Grady Romshek (Aquinas Catholic) 24-15 won by fall over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 34-15 (Fall 1:34)
- Cons. Semi - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 34-15 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 34-15 won by fall over Tyler Shoup (Cross County/Osceola) 15-26 (Fall 4:21)
132
Kanyon Talton (28-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Grant Wells (Lincoln Lutheran) 33-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 28-7 (SV-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 28-7 won by fall over Michael Gehring (Palmyra) 16-17 (Fall 1:00)
- Cons. Semi - Noah Scott (Aquinas Catholic) 34-8 won by decision over Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 28-7 (Dec 9-3)
145
Allan Olander (35-10) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 35-10 won by fall over Channer Marsden (Cross County/Osceola) 32-20 (Fall 3:22)
- Semifinal - Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) 37-1 won by major decision over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 35-10 (MD 10-2)
- Cons. Semi - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 35-10 won by major decision over Bakhovaddin Ahmedov (Lincoln Lutheran) 18-14 (MD 11-3)
- 3rd Place Match - Trent Stauffer (Milford) 37-14 won by decision over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 35-10 (Dec 5-2)
152
Noah Wattier (28-25) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Beau Zoucha (Twin River) 30-13 won by fall over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 28-25 (Fall 4:55)
- Cons. Round 1 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 28-25 won by decision over Baylor Kaup (Logan View) 9-11 (Dec 10-5)
- Cons. Semi - Carter Springer (Milford) 40-7 won by fall over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 28-25 (Fall 2:11)
160
Francisco Mendez (49-7) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 49-7 won by fall over Mason Tenski (Twin River) 20-8 (Fall 5:02)
- Semifinal - Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) 38-6 won by decision over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 49-7 (Dec 7-2)
- Cons. Semi - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 49-7 won by fall over Aiden Cook (Ponca) 30-12 (Fall 3:26)
- 3rd Place Match - Bryce Reed (Cross County/Osceola) 31-3 won by decision over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 49-7 (Dec 5-3)
170
Brandon Kollars (32-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Hunter Bennett (Ponca) 34-11 won by decision over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 32-14 (Dec 3-1)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 32-14 won by fall over Gavin Ruwe (Logan View) 21-29 (Fall 0:56)
- Cons. Semi - Brayton Jarosik (South Central NE Unified Dist #5) 37-7 won by fall over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 32-14 (Fall 3:00)
285
Isaac Wilcox (32-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 32-8 won by fall over Ty Faulks (Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer) 16-15 (Fall 1:23)
- Semifinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 32-8 won by fall over Kale Nordmeyer (Malcolm) 33-10 (Fall 4:42)
- 1st Place Match - Carson Fehlhafer (Centennial) 48-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 32-8 (SV-1 3-1)
C-2 District Meet at Battle Creek
220
Jazper Ames (26-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 26-2 won by fall over Antrell Harlan (Winnebago) 7-18 (Fall 0:10)
- Semifinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 26-2 won by fall over Skylar Sterns (Raymond Central) 25-16 (Fall 1:24)
- 1st Place Match - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 26-2 won by fall over Quran Cook (Yutan) 34-2 (Fall 0:56)