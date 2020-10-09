NC Boys place first while girls get fourth at Boone Central Cross Country Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads were involved in yesterday’s Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club. 

In the boys competition, the Knights were the champions with a score of 27.  They won by three points.  Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 16:37.  He won by 1:11.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was runner-up, Dalton Brunsing finished sixth, Travis Kalous got ninth, and Dominic Liess was tenth.  In the girls race, Boone Central was the champions with a score of 25.  They won by 15 points.  The Lady Knights were fourth with a score of 68.  Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the medalist in a time of 19:26.  She won by 42 seconds.  Norfolk Catholic’s Emily Faltys got seventh.

Busy local docket for Friday

Northeast Hawks basketball announces schedules

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 9, 2020

