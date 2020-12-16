More recognition regarding Nebraska football

Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, leading a group of seven Blackshirts who received all-conference recognition.
Taylor-Britt was a second-team selection by the Big Ten Coaches, while being an honorable-mention choice by the media. Six of Taylor-Britt's fellow defenders, including three members of the secondary, also earned honorable-mention recognition. Defensive lineman Ben Stille, linebackers Will Honas and JoJo Domann, and safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams received honorable-mention recognition from both voting panels, while senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was chosen by the media panel. The defensive honorees join three offensive players recognized on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all received honorable-mention recognition. The All-Big Ten special teams players will be revealed on Thursday. The Huskers return to action on Friday when they visit Rutgers at 6:30 on BTN.