More award come rolling in regarding Creighton men's basketball

Creighton basketball’s Greg McDermott and Ty-Shon Alexander have been honored by the United States Basketball Writers Association.
McDermott was recognized as the District VI Coach of the Year, while Alexander has been chosen as an All-District VI selection for the second straight season. Also, Marcus Zegarowski has been named a Second Team All-American by NBC Sports. Ranked seventh nationally, 24-7 Creighton opens play at the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday at 11:00 when it faces either Georgetown or St. John's.