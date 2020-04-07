Kyla Moore

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College women’s basketball star Kyla Moore of Norfolk was named an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention Tuesday.

Moore becomes the 16th All-American in the history of Northeast women’s basketball and the sixth consecutive selection since 2015.

During her sophomore season, Moore averaged 16.2 points per game and shot 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from the three-point line. She also added 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

Throughout her career as a Hawk, she averaged 12.5 points per game, while hitting 47 percent of her shots from the field.

“It is a great honor to be mentioned with some of the top players in the country and Kyla had a great year scoring for us and her shooting percentages were good,” head coach Matt Svehla said. “I’m really proud of what she has accomplished at Northeast, and this a great honor for her.”

The Hawks finished with an overall record of 27-4 and a runner-up finish in the Region XI Championship game.

