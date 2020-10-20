Monday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-3
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-12
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20
Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15
Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-9
Ralston def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18
Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Crossroads Conference=
Consolation=
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-10, 25-14
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12
Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-8
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-15
Osmond def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21
Wausa def. Tri County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18
Quarterfinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-11
Ponca def. Wausa, 25-7, 25-22
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-21
Wynot def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-18
Semifinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20
Ponca def. Wynot, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9
Metro Tournament=
Bellevue West def. Millard West, 25-21, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-11
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-7
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-6
Mitchell Triangular=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 26-24
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 16-25, 25-22
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-13
NVC Tournament=
First Round=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 2-0
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8
Quarterfinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-11, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14
Republican Plains Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Alma def. Southern Valley
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Paxton def. Maxwell, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
Quarterfinal=
Alma def. Cambridge, 14-25, 25-21, 25-11, 17-25, 15-7
Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-7, 25-18
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Fairbury def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-16
Milford def. Sandy Creek
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-22
Quarterfinal=
Centennial def. Milford, 25-6, 25-23
David City def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-9
Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 27-25
Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14
Spalding Academy Triangular=
Palmer def. Elba, 25-19, 25-13
Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 25-15, 25-14
TVC Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Blue Hill def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17