Monday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-3

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-12

Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-20

Elm Creek def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15

Guardian Angels def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-9

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18

Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Crossroads Conference=

Consolation=

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-10, 25-14

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12

Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 15-8

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-10, 25-15

Osmond def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

Wausa def. Tri County, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-18

Quarterfinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-11

Ponca def. Wausa, 25-7, 25-22

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-21

Wynot def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-18

Semifinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20

Ponca def. Wynot, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-9

Metro Tournament=

Bellevue West def. Millard West, 25-21, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-11

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-7

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-6

Mitchell Triangular=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 26-24

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 16-25, 25-22

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 25-13

NVC Tournament=

First Round=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Elkhorn Valley def. Santee, 2-0

Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, 15-8

Quarterfinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-11, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14

Republican Plains Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Alma def. Southern Valley

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Paxton def. Maxwell, 28-30, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

Southwest def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 27-25, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

Quarterfinal=

Alma def. Cambridge, 14-25, 25-21, 25-11, 17-25, 15-7

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-7, 25-18

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Fairbury def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-16

Milford def. Sandy Creek

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-22

Quarterfinal=

Centennial def. Milford, 25-6, 25-23

David City def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-9

Superior def. Fairbury, 25-18, 27-25

Thayer Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14

Spalding Academy Triangular=

Palmer def. Elba, 25-19, 25-13

Palmer def. Spalding Academy, 25-15, 25-14

TVC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Blue Hill def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his best game as an NFL player as he provided 161 of Kansas City's 245 rushing yards in a 26-17 win at Buffalo.  Patrick Mahomes threw for 225 yards and hit Travis Kelce for a pair of touchdowns as the Chie…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 19, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 19, 2020

The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions for the 25th time after winning the last three games of their National League Championship Series against Atlanta.  The Dodgers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before completing a 4-3 win over the Braves in Game Seven.  Cody Bellinger gave…