Monday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Auburn def. Freeman, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Nation, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-15, 25-7

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-11

Pender def. Winside, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24

Raymond Central def. Milford, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23

Tri County def. Friend, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Wausa def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-9, 25-13

Hiawatha, Kan. def. Falls City, 25-19, 25-19

Millard South Triangular=

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 26-24

Millard South def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-13

Stuart Triangular=

Neligh-Oakdale def. St. Mary's, 25-15, 27-25, 25-20

Neligh-Oakdale def. Stuart, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17

