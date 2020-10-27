Monday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-7, 25-10
Sub-district C1-2=
Lincoln Christian def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-9, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Malcolm, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-10
Sub-district C1-3=
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-10, 25-14
Sub-district C1-4=
Bishop Neumann def. Douglas County West, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13
Wahoo def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Sub-district C1-5=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14
Oakland-Craig def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11
West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Sub-district C1-6=
Battle Creek def. Pierce, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11
Wayne def. Homer, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C1-7=
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Columbus Scotus def. David City, 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
Sub-district C1-8=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
St. Paul def. Central City, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9
Sub-district C1-9=
Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-8
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18
Minden def. Gibbon, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20
Sub-district C1-10=
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-8, 11-25, 25-14
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19
O'Neill def. Ord, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18
Sub-district C1-11=
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-5, 25-8
Hershey def. Chase County, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
Sub-district C2-2=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 26-24
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-7, 25-15
Weeping Water def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-11, 25-9, 25-4
Sub-district C2-3=
Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Howells/Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21
Sub-district C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Omaha Nation, 25-5, 25-3, 25-4
Pender def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18
Sub-district C2-5=
Crofton def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-24, 25-18
North Central def. Creighton, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
Ponca def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18
Sub-district C2-6=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11
Norfolk Catholic def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
Sub-district C2-7=
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Cross County def. Aquinas, 19-25, 26-24, 26-16, 33-31
Sub-district C2-8=
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-21, 25-8
Superior def. Sutton, 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-5
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13
Sub-district C2-9=
Centura def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13
Fullerton def. Ravenna, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9
Sub-district C2-10=
Elm Creek def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Overton def. Southern Valley, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Southern Valley def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district C2-11=
Hi-Line def. Perkins County, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14
South Loup def. Sutherland, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-10, 25-18, 12-25, 25-14
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Sub-district D1-2=
Archbishop Bergan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-18, 25-8
Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Mead def. Yutan, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Sub-district D1-3=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-7, 25-21
Osmond def. Plainview, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10
Tri County Northeast def. Wausa, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Sub-district D1-4=
Bloomfield def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Bloomfield, 25-21, 25-7, 25-12
Hartington-Newcastle def. Boyd County, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13
Sub-district D1-5=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 17-25, 25-8, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-17
Sub-district D1-6=
Central Valley def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-7, 25-6
East Butler def. Twin River,
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Sub-district D1-7=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Heartland def. Deshler, 25-18, 18-25, 9-25, 25-21, 15-13
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13
Sub-district D1-8=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Sub-district D1-9=
Amherst def. Alma, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Sub-district D1-10=
Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11
Sub-district D1-11=
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-5, 25-7, 25-11
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-6, 25-5, 25-3
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Sub-district D2-2=
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-14, 25-18, 25-11
Friend def. Parkview Christian, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25
Sub-district D2-3=
Giltner def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 15-10
Nebraska Christian def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
Sub-district D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-6, 25-7
St. Edward def. Elba, 25-6, 25-6, 25-7
Sub-district D2-5=
Winside def. Randolph, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-7, 25-7
Sub-district D2-6=
Twin Loup def. Stuart, 25-15, 25-13, 16-25, 25-21
Sub-district D2-7=
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-7, 25-7
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21
Sub-district D2-8=
Bertrand def. Brady, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 18-16
Sub-district D2-9=
Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 25-7, 25-12, 25-11
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-7, 25-12, 25-11
Wauneta-Palisade def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 26-24, 25-11
Sub-district D2-10=
Arthur County def. Paxton, 25-21, 15-25, 25-9, 25-23
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-23, 25-20
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20, 25-10
Sub-district D2-12=
Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19
Crawford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville vs. Bayard, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Leyton vs. Potter-Dix, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Morrill vs. Hemingford, ppd. to Oct 27th.
North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Minatare, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Ogallala vs. Chadron, ppd. to Oct 27th.
Sidney vs. Mitchell, ppd. to Oct 27th.
South Platte vs. Kimball, ppd. to Oct 27th.