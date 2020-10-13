Monday's High School Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-14, 25-5

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-19

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 25-7

Crofton def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. Madison, 25-9, 25-19, 27-25

Elkhorn def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-14, 25-8

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-23

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20

Ord def. Ravenna, 15-25, 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 15-8

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., 27-29, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 15-11

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-16

Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-8

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-12

Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 20-25, 16-14

College View Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-14, 16-25, 25-23

