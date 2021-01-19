Monday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 57, Raymond Central 45

Bishop Neumann 64, Boys Town 57

Burwell 78, Palmer 39

Central Valley 71, Riverside 48

Chase County 67, Sutherland 24

College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35

Conestoga 48, Elmwood-Murdock 47

Hershey 69, Kimball 19

Howells/Dodge 67, Wisner-Pilger 44

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 47

Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27

Nebraska City Lourdes 51, Lincoln Lutheran 48, OT

North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Perkins County 32

O'Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 67, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Fairbury, ccd.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28

Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7

Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26

Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25

Howells/Dodge 56, Wisner-Pilger 42

Lewiston 43, College View Academy 18

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Nebraska City Lourdes 40

O'Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36

South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

Sterling 55, Johnson-Brock 27

West Central, S.D. 58, Crofton 53

Whiting, Iowa 59, Omaha Nation 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ccd.

