Monday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 57, Raymond Central 45
Bishop Neumann 64, Boys Town 57
Burwell 78, Palmer 39
Central Valley 71, Riverside 48
Chase County 67, Sutherland 24
College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35
Conestoga 48, Elmwood-Murdock 47
Hershey 69, Kimball 19
Howells/Dodge 67, Wisner-Pilger 44
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 47
Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27
Nebraska City Lourdes 51, Lincoln Lutheran 48, OT
North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Perkins County 32
O'Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 67, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Fairbury, ccd.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28
Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7
Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26
Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25
Howells/Dodge 56, Wisner-Pilger 42
Lewiston 43, College View Academy 18
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Nebraska City Lourdes 40
O'Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36
South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
Sterling 55, Johnson-Brock 27
West Central, S.D. 58, Crofton 53
Whiting, Iowa 59, Omaha Nation 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ccd.