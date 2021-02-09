Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 83, Hi-Line 40

Arlington 60, Syracuse 31

Central City 59, Gibbon 42

Cross County 57, David City 36

Elkhorn Valley 53, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

Gothenburg 61, Minden 49

Grand Island 76, Norfolk 74

Lincoln Christian 68, Aquinas 53

Lincoln Lutheran 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 55

Milford 56, Centennial 42

Nebraska City Lourdes 46, Southern 44

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Harvard 42

Palmyra 69, Johnson County Central 63

Parkview Christian 76, College View Academy 47

Ralston 73, South Sioux City 56

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 58, Homer 37

Smith Center, Kan. 40, Superior 34

Sutton 52, Heartland 44

Lewis & Clark Conference=

Lewis Bracket=

Championship=

Winnebago 66, Osmond 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Christian Academy vs. Pawnee City, ccd.

Palmer vs. Burwell, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 55, Eustis-Farnam 25

Burwell 64, Palmer 25

Centennial 38, Sutton 28

David City 49, Cross County 32

Elkhorn Valley 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 34

Gothenburg 64, Minden 46

Homer 49, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 40

Johnson County Central 41, Palmyra 31

Lincoln Christian 37, Aquinas 28

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 7

Nebraska Lutheran 26, Harvard 16

Norfolk 55, Grand Island 24

Omaha Roncalli 41, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

Parkview Christian 44, College View Academy 26

Smith Center, Kan. 55, Superior 38

Southern 48, Sterling 34

Syracuse 52, Arlington 28

Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33

West Holt 51, Neligh-Oakdale 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Omaha Christian Academy vs. Pawnee City, ccd.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped from 17th to 19th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.  The 14-5 Bluejays split two games in the last week after falling at home to Georgetown last Wednesday 86-79 and then beating Marquette on the road 71-68 last Saturday.  Creighton re…