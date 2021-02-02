Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Santee 56
Elkhorn Valley 46, Stuart 43
Heartland Christian, Iowa 55, Cornerstone Christian 44
Homer 50, Randolph 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Wakefield 43
Lutheran High Northeast 68, Riverside 53
Neligh-Oakdale 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 37
Osmond 54, Bloomfield 53
Perkins County 69, Kimball 34
Ponca 63, Winside 10
St. Mary's 51, West Holt 34
Tri County Northeast 51, Plainview 41
Walthill 68, Wynot 58
Waverly 55, Bennington 52
LouPlatte Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Wood River 46, Ord 33
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Friend 49, Lewiston 28
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Sterling 32
Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 37
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Fairbury 62, David City 38
Sandy Creek 65, Superior 37
Thayer Central 50, Fillmore Central 48
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Blue Hill 42, Deshler 36
Lawrence-Nelson 40, Kenesaw 38
Shelton 57, Harvard 21
Silver Lake 43, Franklin 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Neumann 70, Omaha Concordia 34
College View Academy 35, Boys Town 20
Fairbury 38, Sandy Creek 15
Kimball 48, Perkins County 41
Lutheran High Northeast 81, Riverside 15
Omaha Marian 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Stanton 49, Wisner-Pilger 30
Twin River 47, Tekamah-Herman 37
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
North Bend Central 60, Howells/Dodge 25
Oakland-Craig 54, Clarkson/Leigh 40
West Point-Beemer 58, Pender 45
ECNC Tournament=
First Round=
Auburn 37, Freeman 27
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Mead 29
Malcolm 59, Palmyra 23
Weeping Water 68, Falls City 37
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Elm Creek 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Loomis 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33
Overton 36, Amherst 27
Pleasanton 71, Axtell 24
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Crofton 47, Norfolk Catholic 31
Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 30
O'Neill 57, Battle Creek 41
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 58, Friend 25
Johnson-Brock 56, Tri County 22
Pawnee City 41, Lewiston 35
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
David City 56, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Fillmore Central 63, Heartland 23