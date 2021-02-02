Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Santee 56

Elkhorn Valley 46, Stuart 43

Heartland Christian, Iowa 55, Cornerstone Christian 44

Homer 50, Randolph 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Wakefield 43

Lutheran High Northeast 68, Riverside 53

Neligh-Oakdale 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 37

Osmond 54, Bloomfield 53

Perkins County 69, Kimball 34

Ponca 63, Winside 10

St. Mary's 51, West Holt 34

Tri County Northeast 51, Plainview 41

Walthill 68, Wynot 58

Waverly 55, Bennington 52

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Wood River 46, Ord 33

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Friend 49, Lewiston 28

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Sterling 32

Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 37

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Fairbury 62, David City 38

Sandy Creek 65, Superior 37

Thayer Central 50, Fillmore Central 48

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Blue Hill 42, Deshler 36

Lawrence-Nelson 40, Kenesaw 38

Shelton 57, Harvard 21

Silver Lake 43, Franklin 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Neumann 70, Omaha Concordia 34

College View Academy 35, Boys Town 20

Fairbury 38, Sandy Creek 15

Kimball 48, Perkins County 41

Lutheran High Northeast 81, Riverside 15

Omaha Marian 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49

Stanton 49, Wisner-Pilger 30

Twin River 47, Tekamah-Herman 37

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

North Bend Central 60, Howells/Dodge 25

Oakland-Craig 54, Clarkson/Leigh 40

West Point-Beemer 58, Pender 45

ECNC Tournament=

First Round=

Auburn 37, Freeman 27

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Mead 29

Malcolm 59, Palmyra 23

Weeping Water 68, Falls City 37

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Elm Creek 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Loomis 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33

Overton 36, Amherst 27

Pleasanton 71, Axtell 24

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Crofton 47, Norfolk Catholic 31

Guardian Angels 68, Wayne 30

O'Neill 57, Battle Creek 41

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 58, Friend 25

Johnson-Brock 56, Tri County 22

Pawnee City 41, Lewiston 35

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

David City 56, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Fillmore Central 63, Heartland 23

