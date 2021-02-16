Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conestoga 71, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48
Fullerton 64, Osceola 63
Louisville 54, Syracuse 35
Morrill 44, Gordon/Rushville 42
Plainview 66, Hartington-Newcastle 60
Potter-Dix 52, Leyton 28
South Platte 76, Creek Valley 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cozad vs. Broken Bow, ccd.
Hi-Line vs. South Loup, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B Sub-District=
District B-1=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 43, Omaha Mercy 19
Omaha Gross Catholic 73, Ralston 34
District B-5=
South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15
District B-6=
Grand Island Northwest 55, Aurora 49
York 50, Seward 37
District B-8=
Gering 67, Alliance 28
Class C-1 Sub-District=
District C1-2=
Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40
District C1-4=
Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47
District C1-5=
Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
District C1-6=
Wayne 53, Homer 40
District C1-9=
Minden 51, Gibbon 20
District C1-10=
Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51
Class C-2 Sub-District=
District C2-5=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Creighton 41
District C2-6=
Stanton 54, Madison 26
District C2-8=
Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26
District C2-9=
Centura 45, Arcadia-Loup City 35
District C2-10=
Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39
District C2-12=
Bayard 66, Hemingford 32
Class D-1 Sub-District=
District D1-2=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41
District D1-3=
Osmond 45, Wausa 40
District D1-4=
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46
District D1-5=
West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Class D-2 Sub-District=
District D2-1=
Lewiston 62, College View Academy 25
District D2-2=
Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28
District D2-3=
Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32
District D2-4=
Elba 64, St. Edward 40
District D2-5=
Winside 63, Walthill 23
District D2-9=
Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33
District D2-10=
Paxton 65, Hyannis 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Auburn vs. Fairbury, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Crete vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Deshler vs. Heartland, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Hastings vs. Lexington, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Holdrege vs. McCook, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Norris vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Omaha Skutt Catholic vs. Bennington, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Syracuse vs. Falls City, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd. to Feb 16th.