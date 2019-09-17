Monday's High School Volleyball Scores
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

 VOLLEYBALL

    

     Arthur County def. Perkins County, 25-15, 27-25, 25-14

     Millard West def. Elkhorn, 21-25, 25-13, 30-32, 29-27, 15-9

 Bloomfield Triangular

     Bloomfield def. Madison, 2-0

     Elkhorn Valley def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-21

     Elkhorn Valley def. Madison, 25-14, 25-17

 Boys Town Triangular

     College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-12, 25-20

     College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-20

     Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-20, 25-20

 MUDECAS Tournament

 Class A

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-22

     Diller-Odell def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-9, 25-15

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Freeman, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11

     Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 25-15

 Class B

     Johnson County Central def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-11

     Palmyra def. Parkview Christian, 25-9, 25-12

     Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-15

     Sterling def. Tri County, 27-25, 14-25, 25-23

 North Bend Central Triangular

     North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24

     Stanton def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-22, 25-11

     Stanton def. North Bend Central, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20

 Ravenna Triangular

     Ord def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-11

     Ord def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-20

     Ravenna def. Gibbon, 27-25, 16-25, 25-20

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. caught six passes for 161 yards and a long touchdown as the Cleveland Browns whipped the New York Jets, 23-3.  Beckham took a slant pass and outran the Jets' defenders all the way to the end zone for an 89-yard TD that put Cleveland up 23-3 with 3 ½ minutes left in the thir…