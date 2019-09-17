Monday's High School Volleyball Scores

VOLLEYBALL
Arthur County def. Perkins County, 25-15, 27-25, 25-14
Millard West def. Elkhorn, 21-25, 25-13, 30-32, 29-27, 15-9
Bloomfield Triangular
Bloomfield def. Madison, 2-0
Elkhorn Valley def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Madison, 25-14, 25-17
Boys Town Triangular
College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-12, 25-20
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-20
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-20, 25-20
MUDECAS Tournament
Class A
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-22
Diller-Odell def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-9, 25-15
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Freeman, 25-15, 16-25, 25-11
Meridian def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 25-15
Class B
Johnson County Central def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-11
Palmyra def. Parkview Christian, 25-9, 25-12
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-17, 25-15
Sterling def. Tri County, 27-25, 14-25, 25-23
North Bend Central Triangular
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Stanton def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-22, 25-11
Stanton def. North Bend Central, 29-27, 24-26, 25-20
Ravenna Triangular
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-11
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-20
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 27-25, 16-25, 25-20