Monday's High School Football Championship Scoreboard

 PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

    

     Class B

     State Championship

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Scottsbluff 20

    

    Class D1

     Championship

     Osceola-High Plains 40, Burwell 34

    

     Class D2

     Championship

     Humphrey St. Francis 70, Pleasanton 16

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Lamar Jackson matched his career high with five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards in another splendid all-around performance, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 last night for their seventh consecutive victory.  Mark Ingram rushed for 111 yards and a TD and caught …