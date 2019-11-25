Monday's High School Football Championship Scoreboard

Lamar Jackson matched his career high with five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards in another splendid all-around performance, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 last night for their seventh consecutive victory. Mark Ingram rushed for 111 yards and a TD and caught …
Haanif Cheatham netted 19 points and seven rebounds to lead five players in double figures as the Nebraska men’s basketball team beat Washington State 82-71 in the Cayman Islands as part of the Cayman Islands Classic.