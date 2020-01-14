Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

     BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     College View Academy 71, Whiting, Iowa 51

     Randolph 50, Allen 40

     Sioux County 65, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 52

     Wausa 72, Santee 49

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Meridian 41

     Diller-Odell 50, Exeter/Milligan 40

     Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Freeman 30

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Palmyra 34

     Johnson County Central 52, Tri County 17

     Pawnee City 38, Lewiston 21

     Sioux County 58, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 12

     South Sioux City 79, Sioux City, North, Iowa 52

     Southern 60, Parkview Christian 20

     Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 35

     Wausa 50, Santee 41

     Whiting, Iowa 50, College View Academy 36

