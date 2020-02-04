Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crete 61, Columbus 60
Fort Calhoun 65, Nebraska City 38
Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cornerstone Christian 58
Omaha Bryan 87, South Sioux City 58
Ord 49, Wood River 32
Wahoo 66, Syracuse 28
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation=
Louisville 43, Malcolm 35
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 64, Elmwood-Murdock 26
Freeman 22, Mead 17
Palmyra 70, Johnson County Central 55
Yutan 60, Conestoga 47
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Allen 51, Walthill 46
Hartington-Newcastle 39, Wynot 36
Homer 57, Creighton 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Wausa 40
Osmond 76, Emerson-Hubbard 26
Ponca 65, Plainview 43
Wakefield 57, Bloomfield 50
Winnebago 75, Randolph 67
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Diller-Odell 52, Friend 23
Pawnee City 67, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Sterling 47, Lewiston 43
SNC Tournament=
Fairbury 54, David City 25
Milford 52, Fillmore Central 34
Thayer Central 49, Superior 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 66, Omaha Mercy 44
Boys Town 43, College View Academy 28
Crete 45, Columbus 25
Eden Valley-Watkins, Minn. 61, Litchfield 57
Heartland Christian, Iowa 55, Cornerstone Christian 33
Lutheran High Northeast 69, Riverside 23
Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 47
Syracuse 52, Wahoo 42
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 38
Oakland-Craig 72, Tekamah-Herman 36
Pender 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67
West Point-Beemer 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Loomis 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Overton 55, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35
Fort Kearney Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Elm Creek 47, Amherst 26
Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 9
Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Centura 50, Gibbon 28
Mid State Conference=
Battle Creek 48, Pierce 33
Crofton 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Guardian Angels 59, Boone Central 26
Norfolk Catholic 57, O'Neill 45
Niobrara Valley Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Boyd County 38, Stuart 34
CWC 65, Neligh-Oakdale 17
North Central 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Summerland 52, Elkhorn Valley 40
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Tri County 25
Pawnee City 46, Lewiston 32
Southern 49, Friend 13
SNC Tournament=
Centennial 50, Sandy Creek 17
David City 37, Heartland 28
Fairbury 46, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Twin Valley Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Hill 50, Kenesaw 26
Lawrence-Nelson 39, Deshler 29
Shelton 39, Franklin 30
Silver Lake 57, Red Cloud 20