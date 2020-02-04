Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crete 61, Columbus 60

Fort Calhoun 65, Nebraska City 38

Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cornerstone Christian 58

Omaha Bryan 87, South Sioux City 58

Ord 49, Wood River 32

Wahoo 66, Syracuse 28

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation=

Louisville 43, Malcolm 35

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 64, Elmwood-Murdock 26

Freeman 22, Mead 17

Palmyra 70, Johnson County Central 55

Yutan 60, Conestoga 47

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Allen 51, Walthill 46

Hartington-Newcastle 39, Wynot 36

Homer 57, Creighton 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Wausa 40

Osmond 76, Emerson-Hubbard 26

Ponca 65, Plainview 43

Wakefield 57, Bloomfield 50

Winnebago 75, Randolph 67

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Diller-Odell 52, Friend 23

Pawnee City 67, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Sterling 47, Lewiston 43

SNC Tournament=

Fairbury 54, David City 25

Milford 52, Fillmore Central 34

Thayer Central 49, Superior 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 66, Omaha Mercy 44

Boys Town 43, College View Academy 28

Crete 45, Columbus 25

Eden Valley-Watkins, Minn. 61, Litchfield 57

Heartland Christian, Iowa 55, Cornerstone Christian 33

Lutheran High Northeast 69, Riverside 23

Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 47

Syracuse 52, Wahoo 42

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Oakland-Craig 72, Tekamah-Herman 36

Pender 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67

West Point-Beemer 53, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 41

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Loomis 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Overton 55, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35

Fort Kearney Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Elm Creek 47, Amherst 26

Pleasanton 65, Ansley-Litchfield 9

Lou Platte Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Centura 50, Gibbon 28

Mid State Conference=

Battle Creek 48, Pierce 33

Crofton 53, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

Guardian Angels 59, Boone Central 26

Norfolk Catholic 57, O'Neill 45

Niobrara Valley Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Boyd County 38, Stuart 34

CWC 65, Neligh-Oakdale 17

North Central 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Summerland 52, Elkhorn Valley 40

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Tri County 25

Pawnee City 46, Lewiston 32

Southern 49, Friend 13

SNC Tournament=

Centennial 50, Sandy Creek 17

David City 37, Heartland 28

Fairbury 46, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Twin Valley Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Hill 50, Kenesaw 26

Lawrence-Nelson 39, Deshler 29

Shelton 39, Franklin 30

Silver Lake 57, Red Cloud 20

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory.  The Chiefs landed at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium.  Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane carrying the Super Bowl trophy.  Quarterba…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV after leading three touchdown drives in the final 6:13 of the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Niners led 20-10 until Mahomes hit Travis Kel…