Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

 BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Alliance 52, Bridgeport 36

     Archbishop Bergan 49, Plattsmouth 43

     Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View 28

     Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63

     Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47

     Tri County 58, Diller-Odell 46

     Wisner-Pilger 48, Pierce 41

     Arapahoe Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     North Platte St. Patrick's 83, Wauneta-Palisade 39

     Consolation(equals)

     Blue Hill 44, Arapahoe 29

     Ashland-Greenwood Tournament(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Ashland-Greenwood 62, Omaha Roncalli 55

     Bishop LeBlond Tournament(equals)

     Seventh Place(equals)

     North Andrew, Mo. 66, Falls City 52

     Cabela's Holiday Shootout(equals)

     Mitchell 73, Crawford 15

     Torrington, Wyo. 63, Gordon/Rushville 37

     Elkhorn Shootout(equals)

     Ponca 64, Lutheran High Northeast 56

     Winnebago 81, Neligh-Oakdale 39

     Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Norfolk Catholic 70, Battle Creek 60

     George Watson Classic(equals)

     Chadron 55, Valentine 38

     Custer, S.D. 81, Hemingford 45

     GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Sutton 42

     HAC Tournament(equals)

     Consolation Semifinal(equals)

     Grand Island 91, Lincoln Northeast 65

     Semifinal(equals)

     Lincoln North Star 66, Lincoln East 60, OT

     Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln Southeast 51

     Homer Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Guardian Angels 34

     Consolation(equals)

     Howells/Dodge 76, Homer 35

     Logan View Tournament(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Elmwood-Murdock 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49

     Mead Tournament(equals)

     Osceola 61, Cornerstone Christian 52

     Table Rock Classic(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Pawnee City 57, Johnson-Brock 45

     POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

     Axtell vs. Burwell, ccd.

     Blair vs. Omaha Gross Catholic, ppd.

     Gothenburg vs. Fullerton, ccd.

     Lincoln Lutheran vs. Holdrege, ppd. to Dec 31st.

     Loomis vs. Minden, ccd.

     Mead vs. Santee, ccd.

     Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.

     Pleasanton vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Diller-Odell 59, Tri County 33

     Lincoln Southwest 57, Norfolk 36

     Alliance Tournament(equals)

     Bridgeport 51, Alliance 40

     Arapahoe Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Arapahoe 36

     Consolation(equals)

     Blue Hill 58, Wauneta-Palisade 41

     Ashland-Greenwood Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Omaha Roncalli 54, Ashland-Greenwood 50

     Consolation(equals)

     Archbishop Bergan 45, Plattsmouth 35

     Bishop Leblond Tournament(equals)

     Falls City 74, East (Kansas City), Mo. 17

     Cabela's Shootout(equals)

     Mitchell 36, Crawford 32

     Sidney 70, Burns, Wyo. 39

     Torrington, Wyo. 70, Gordon/Rushville 38

     Elkhorn Shootout(equals)

     Ponca 62, Neligh-Oakdale 29

     Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 49

     Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High Northeast 36

     Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 45

     George Watson Classic(equals)

     Custer, S.D. 50, Hemingford 31

     Valentine 35, Chadron 34

     GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Sutton 34

     HAC Tournament(equals)

     Consolation Semifinal(equals)

     Lincoln High 66, Lincoln North Star 55

     Semifinal(equals)

     Fremont 72, Lincoln Northeast 42

     Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln East 51

     Homer Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Guardian Angels 50

     Consolation(equals)

     Homer 55, Howells/Dodge 32

     Logan View Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

     Consolation(equals)

     Fort Calhoun 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 29

     Maxwell Tournament(equals)

     Maxwell 49, Brady 30

     Mead Tournament(equals)

     Osceola 46, Cornerstone Christian 21

     Metro Tournament(equals)

     First Round(equals)

     Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37

     Millard South 83, Omaha North 14

     Millard West 73, Omaha Central 67

     Omaha Burke 66, Papillion-LaVista South 57

     Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47

     Omaha Northwest 49, Omaha Benson 47

     Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40

     Papillion-LaVista 64, Bellevue East 39

     Table Rock Classic(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41, Johnson-Brock 34

     Third Place(equals)

     Pawnee City 37, Deshler 17

     POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

     Aurora vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, ppd.

     Axtell vs. Burwell, ccd.

     Gothenburg vs. Fullerton, ccd.

     Loomis vs. Minden, ccd.

     Mead vs. Santee, ccd.

     Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.

     Pleasanton vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.

