Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Alliance 52, Bridgeport 36
Archbishop Bergan 49, Plattsmouth 43
Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View 28
Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Tri County 58, Diller-Odell 46
Wisner-Pilger 48, Pierce 41
Arapahoe Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
North Platte St. Patrick's 83, Wauneta-Palisade 39
Consolation(equals)
Blue Hill 44, Arapahoe 29
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Omaha Roncalli 55
Bishop LeBlond Tournament(equals)
Seventh Place(equals)
North Andrew, Mo. 66, Falls City 52
Cabela's Holiday Shootout(equals)
Mitchell 73, Crawford 15
Torrington, Wyo. 63, Gordon/Rushville 37
Elkhorn Shootout(equals)
Ponca 64, Lutheran High Northeast 56
Winnebago 81, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Norfolk Catholic 70, Battle Creek 60
George Watson Classic(equals)
Chadron 55, Valentine 38
Custer, S.D. 81, Hemingford 45
GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Sutton 42
HAC Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Grand Island 91, Lincoln Northeast 65
Semifinal(equals)
Lincoln North Star 66, Lincoln East 60, OT
Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln Southeast 51
Homer Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Guardian Angels 34
Consolation(equals)
Howells/Dodge 76, Homer 35
Logan View Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49
Mead Tournament(equals)
Osceola 61, Cornerstone Christian 52
Table Rock Classic(equals)
Championship(equals)
Pawnee City 57, Johnson-Brock 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Axtell vs. Burwell, ccd.
Blair vs. Omaha Gross Catholic, ppd.
Gothenburg vs. Fullerton, ccd.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Holdrege, ppd. to Dec 31st.
Loomis vs. Minden, ccd.
Mead vs. Santee, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.
Pleasanton vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Diller-Odell 59, Tri County 33
Lincoln Southwest 57, Norfolk 36
Alliance Tournament(equals)
Bridgeport 51, Alliance 40
Arapahoe Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Arapahoe 36
Consolation(equals)
Blue Hill 58, Wauneta-Palisade 41
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Omaha Roncalli 54, Ashland-Greenwood 50
Consolation(equals)
Archbishop Bergan 45, Plattsmouth 35
Bishop Leblond Tournament(equals)
Falls City 74, East (Kansas City), Mo. 17
Cabela's Shootout(equals)
Mitchell 36, Crawford 32
Sidney 70, Burns, Wyo. 39
Torrington, Wyo. 70, Gordon/Rushville 38
Elkhorn Shootout(equals)
Ponca 62, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Winnebago 78, Wakefield-Allen 49
Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 45
George Watson Classic(equals)
Custer, S.D. 50, Hemingford 31
Valentine 35, Chadron 34
GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Sutton 34
HAC Tournament(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
Lincoln High 66, Lincoln North Star 55
Semifinal(equals)
Fremont 72, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln East 51
Homer Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Guardian Angels 50
Consolation(equals)
Homer 55, Howells/Dodge 32
Logan View Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Consolation(equals)
Fort Calhoun 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 29
Maxwell Tournament(equals)
Maxwell 49, Brady 30
Mead Tournament(equals)
Osceola 46, Cornerstone Christian 21
Metro Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37
Millard South 83, Omaha North 14
Millard West 73, Omaha Central 67
Omaha Burke 66, Papillion-LaVista South 57
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Omaha Northwest 49, Omaha Benson 47
Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40
Papillion-LaVista 64, Bellevue East 39
Table Rock Classic(equals)
Championship(equals)
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41, Johnson-Brock 34
Third Place(equals)
Pawnee City 37, Deshler 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Aurora vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, ppd.
Axtell vs. Burwell, ccd.
Gothenburg vs. Fullerton, ccd.
Loomis vs. Minden, ccd.
Mead vs. Santee, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.
Pleasanton vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.